Family-backed Schumacher documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix will release a documentary about Michael Schumacher on September 15, with the film being the only one supported by the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s family.

Titled “SCHUMACHER,” the documentary will unveil “the complex picture of Michael Schumacher as a person” through a number of exclusive interviews including with his father, his brother Ralf, his wife Corinna, children Gina and Mick and multiple colleagues and rivals. Among them are Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill, Flavio Briatore, Luca di Montezemolo and Piero Ferrari.

His manager Sabine Kehm is also involved in the project that will be released 30 years after Schumacher’s debut in F1, and she says it will show both his personal and private life throughout his career.

“Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards,” Kehm said. “In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes.

“He is admired all over the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously. In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family’s gift to their beloved husband and father.”

The documentary is produced by B|14 FILM GmbH and producer Benjamin Seikel says there was plenty of attention given the topics being covered, with recent interest in Schumacher focusing on his condition following a skiing accident in late 2013.

“The documentary was a big challenge and needed a lot of time and sensitivity, considering the pressure that was put on the production from the outside,” Seikel said. “But thanks to a great team and a really great collaboration with the family, we didn’t let ourselves get rattled.

“We’re grateful that it’s finally getting underway and excited about its global release on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we’re confident it will be embraced as such.”

Vanessa Noecker, producer and director, added that Schumacher’s wife Corinna helped ensure it’s a film that delves into the controversies as much as the successes of the German’s career.

“The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family,” Noecker said. “Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this. She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugarcoating. She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”