PODCAST: RCR's Mike Dillon

Image courtesy of RCR

By July 28, 2021 11:24 AM

Mike Dillon has had many different roles over the years in racing, but today he is the senior vice president of business operations at Richard Childress Racing. Dillon explains his responsibilities and how there is much more taking place on the RCR campus than building race cars.

