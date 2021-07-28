PODCAST: RCR's Mike Dillon

Mike Dillon has had many different roles over the years in racing, but today he is the senior vice president of business operations at Richard Childress Racing. Dillon explains his responsibilities and how there is much more taking place on the RCR campus than building race cars.
NASCAR 7m ago ET
How Cindric is preparing for his Cup promotion
It didn’t take long for Austin Cindric to realize he was playing with the big boys. “When I got in my car for the Duels (at Daytona), (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago ET
MEDLAND: F1 pre-summer break Silly Season update
The Formula 1 driver market is usually a little bit like when you stand up dominoes in a line and then tap one to start the chain (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago ET
Grosjean gets green light for first oval race
Romain Grosjean’s first oval experience gave the Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing every he needed to commit to racing at the (…)
Esports 2hr ago ET
Mullis beats Vincent with late-race pass for eNASCAR All-Star Race win
Richmond Raceway eSports’ Jimmy Mullis won the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series All-Star Race from Nashville Superspeedway on Tuesday (…)
Industry 2hr ago ET
PRI and NCMA join forces to protect racing in North Carolina
Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has joined forces with the North Carolina Motorsports Association (NCMA) to protect racing in the Tar (…)
Industry 2hr ago ET
Race Industry Now: Restraint technology – What you need to know, by Impact Racing
Join EPARTRADE for Episode No.114 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech webinar on Wednesday, Aug 4 at 9:00 AM PST. ‘Restraint Technology – (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago ET
What’s coming to Mecum’s July 28-31 Orlando sale?
After Mecum tallied $141 million in sales and set a number of records at its January Kissimmee auction, the auction house is returning to (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 3hr ago ET
Over 200 cars already confirmed for Woodward Dream Show at M1 Concourse
Car entries are still being accepted for the Aug. 20 Woodward Dream Show at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., and organizers hope to (…)
TV 4hr ago ET
Racing on TV, July 30-August 1
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago ET
Verstappen staying out of Red Bull protest
Max Verstappen says he doesn’t want to get involved with Red Bull’s protest against Lewis Hamilton’s penalty in the British (…)
Comments