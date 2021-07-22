RLL emerging as likely destination for Harvey

Where will Jack Harvey race after he completes the season with the Meyer Shank Racing NTT IndyCar Series team?

Based on a number of inbound and outbound calls since his upcoming departure from MSR was announced, the majority of insiders suggest the 28-year-old from England will join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

It’s believed Harvey was on the cusp of signing a multi-year extension with Shank but walked away from the deal at the last minute, to the surprise of the team, which suggests he felt he had an equal or better opportunity presented elsewhere. Adding to the intrigue, Harvey has been positioned by many as a replacement for Takuma Sato, whose future in IndyCar beyond the 2021 season continues to be called into question. An RLL team spokesperson was unable to comment when contacted by RACER.

In a recent interview with RACER, Rahal said there was interest between RLL and the two-time Indy 500 winner in exploring a new contract for the Japanese driver to remain with the team. At the same time, the volume of feedback from the IndyCar paddock stating Sato will be vacating the No. 30 prior to 2022 has been equally consistent.

On a possibly related topic, a number of teams have also reported RLL will be testing two drivers next week at Barber Motorsports Park, with former Arrow McLaren SP driver Oliver Askew and an unnamed second driver listed for evaluation.

RLL has expressed interest in fielding a third car on a full-time basis which, with adequate funding, could also be a destination for a Harvey, Askew, or others if Sato remains with the program.