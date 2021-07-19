Ferrari Racing Days concludes at Indianapolis

IndyCar 7m ago ET
IndyCar, NBC set to announce multi-year extension
The NTT IndyCar Series and NBC have signed a new agreement that will ensure the continuation of an exclusive partnership between the series (…)
Insights & Analysis 2hr ago ET
OPINION: For what it's worth...
Well that was quite the weekend at Silverstone, wasn’t it? It had a bit of everything. A stunning one-lap performance, a new format with (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago ET
NASCAR green-lights delivery of Next Gen chassis to teams
NASCAR Cup Series teams will finally start taking delivery of the Next Gen chassis later this week. The series confirmed on Monday that (…)
Ferrari Challenge 3hr ago ET
Ferrari clients get thrill on Indianapolis oval
The drivers of Ferrari Racing Days enjoyed another thrill on Saturday as they took part in a unique oval-lapping session on the famed (…)
Ferrari Challenge 3hr ago ET
McCarthy and Clarke repeat at Indianapolis
Perfect sunny skies welcomed drivers as they concluded their Ferrari Racing Days weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Marking the (…)
SRX 4hr ago ET
Evernham 'humbled' by reception of inaugural SRX season
Ray Evernham will likely devote some of his time in the coming weeks dissecting the inaugural season of the Camping World SRX Series, which (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago ET
Racist abuse of Hamilton condemned by F1, FIA and teams
Formula 1, the FIA and teams have united to condemn racist abuse directed towards Lewis Hamilton following his collision with Max (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago ET
'I believed in victory until the very last moment' - Leclerc
Charles Leclerc did not feel it was inevitable Lewis Hamilton would overtake him late in the British Grand Prix, and believed he could (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago ET
FIA explains why consequences didn't factor into Hamilton penalty
FIA race director Michael Masi has explained Lewis Hamilton’s penalty in the British Grand Prix, noting that all of the teams previously (…)
NASCAR 19hr ago ET
Almirola shakes up Cup Playoff standings with win at New Hampshire
With a stunning victory in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Aric Almirola sent shock waves through (…)
