Austin Cindric to replace Keselowski in Penske’s No. 2

Team Penske confirmed Thursday that Brad Keselowski will move on from the organization, announcing that Austin Cindric will drive the No. 2 Ford Mustang beginning in 2022.

Cindric was previously announced as the next driver for Wood Brothers Racing. However, rumors began to surface in the last few months that former series champion Keselowski was set to depart Penske for Roush Fenway Racing. Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, has been running a limited schedule this season with Penske in preparation of his full-time move into the series.

“Austin is a champion and has proven his abilities both on and off the track,” said team owner Roger Penske. “The Cup Series is a big step for any rookie, but making this move now, in conjunction with the introduction of the new Next Gen car, makes sense. He has gained valuable experience this year competing in a handful of races at the Cup level, and he has shown that he belongs out there.”

Cindric joins Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano in the Team Penske stable.

Discount Tire will remain a team sponsor on both the No. 2 for Cindric and the No. 12 for Blaney. The remainder of Cindric’s partner line-up will be announced at a later date.

“Throughout my NASCAR career, I’ve grown a lot as a driver and an individual,” said Cindric. “There are so many individuals within the walls of Team Penske that have elevated me to a level that matches this opportunity. The support towards my development from Roger, Team Penske, and all of our partners has been the leading factor towards race wins and a championship.

“The No. 2 car is iconic to this sport and is a number that represents the foundation of this team. It is a great honor and a great responsibility to continue that role. As 2022 gets closer, I am excited to embrace that. Until then, my focus remains on winning another Xfinity Series championship.”

Cindric has won 12 races for Team Penske in 118 races in the Xfinity Series. He has finished no worse than eighth in the point standings, including winning the championship last season, and is the current point leader with a series-leading four wins.