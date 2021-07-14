TV ratings, Atlanta, Knoxville

NASCAR had the major motorsports TV spotlight to itself last weekend, but it didn’t seem to make much difference in audience.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta averaged a 1.47 Nielsen rating and 2.5 million viewers on NBCSN. Last June’s Atlanta round averaged a 2.46/4m on the FOX broadcast network, while this spring’s race at the track — also on FOX — averaged a 2.21/3.7m. However, it was basically the same as the last Cup race on NBCSN — the second race of the Pocono double (1.49/2.5m).

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series round from Atlanta averaged a 0.62/1.1m on NBCSN Saturday afternoon, while the Camping World Truck Series averaged 0.36/594,000 viewers at Knoxville on Friday night.

The Camping World SRX series appears set to complete its first season with a million-plus viewers for every event, after averaging 1.33 million viewers on CBS for last Saturday’s penultimate round at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin. The 6-round series concludes this Saturday at Nashville, where NASCAR star Chase Elliott will be an added attraction.