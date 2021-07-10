Top Gun Racing confirms race debut on IMS road course next month

Top Gun Racing revealed it will be competing at the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 14.

The underdog squad that missed out on its first-ever attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in May, announced via social media it will make its official start in an NTT IndyCar Series race as part of the tripleheader event, which will also feature the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

🚨NEWS 🚨 Top Gun Racing will compete in the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the 2.439-mile road course at @IMS on August 14th #INDYCAR / #BigMachineGP pic.twitter.com/HqV4jpypYJ — Top Gun Racing (@TopGunRacing75) July 10, 2021

The outfit, assembled Bill and Stephanie Throckmorton and Gary Trout, progressed throughout its maiden month of May showing at Indy. However, there were still struggles with overall pace, which ultimately left rookie driver RC Enerson out of the field of 33 despite several attempts in Last Chance Qualifying.

Since then, Top Gun Racing has yet to enter another IndyCar event but has taken to social media for sponsorship activation where interested parties can pay $1,500 for a small space to have their name or business logo on the car.