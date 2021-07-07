Carlos Reutemann, 1942-2021

Former Formula 1 star Carlos Reutemann has died at a medical facility in his native Santa Fe, Argentina, where he had been undergoing treatment over the past month for intestinal and kidney issues. He was 79.

Reutemann (pictured above in 1981) drove for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams in the course of his F1 career from 1972-82. He won 12 grands prix including four victories in 1978 for Ferrari, when he swept both U.S. races at Long Beach and Watkins Glen, and also bested legend Niki Lauda — whom he had contentiously filled in for during the Austrian’s recovery from his serious crash in 1976 — in a spectacular head-to-head duel in the British GP at Brands Hatch. While driving for his final team, Williams, he narrowly lost the 1981 world championship to Nelson Piquet.

After retiring from F1, Reutemann made a one-off return to motorsport in the World Rally Championship before starting a career in politics. He served two terms as governor of the Argentine province of Santa Fe and served in the Argentine senate from 2003 until his death.