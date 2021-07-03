Dixon leads final Mid-Ohio IndyCar practice

Scott Dixon led the NTT IndyCar Series’ 30-minute final practice for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The driver of the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda did 20 laps in the session, with his last one good enough for the top spot at the end with a flying lap at 1m08.0256s (119.496mph). Dixon nipped Colton Herta, who was just 0.0489s off the top spot in the No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda. Both Dixon and Herta were on Firestone alternate (red sidewall) tires.

“It feels good,” Herta said of his confidence level after also qualifying second earlier in the day. “Obviously, it’s just one lap pace for everyone out there, so be interested to see when we get back and see what everybody did with their average lap time. That is going to be more important for the race. I feel we did OK with that. I feel strong coming into this weekend. We had a really good string of results and obviously, the team is working really well together. Yeah, it’d be awesome to get a Honda to go out there and win the Honda 200.”

The first driver on the primary (black sidewall) tires was Romain Grosjean in third. Max Chilton and James Hinchcliffe made up the rest of the top five.

Alex Palou, polesitter Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Scott McLaughlin and Ed Jones rounded out the rest of the top 10.

The biggest drama from the session came in the final few minutes, starting when Grosjean and Ericsson were going side-by-side through Turn 5, but ended with the former being squeezed off track and running through the grass briefly before returning to the track.

Jimmie Johnson spun and went off on the entrance to Turn 12 moments later, but was able to gather it back up and not make contact with anything.

Pato O’Ward was the first driver outside the top 10, with his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet sitting 11th after a best lap at 118.552mph.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, noon ET on NBC