Jack Ingram, 1936 - 2021

Jack Ingram, a NASCAR champion and member of the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 84.

Known as ‘Iron Man,’ Ingram won championships in both the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Division and in what is now the Xfinity Series. Ingram’s titles in the Sportsman division came in three consecutive years, 1972, ’73, and ’74. He won the championship in the inaugural season for the Xfinity Series in 1982, and again in 1985.

Ingram won 19 races in the Xfinity Series in 275 starts between 1982 and ’91. In that span, Ingram earned 122 top-10 finishes and led 3,631 laps.

Between 1965 and ’81, Ingram made 19 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series but never ran more than five races in one season. He failed to qualify for a race at Daytona in 1984, ending his Cup Series tenure with four top-10 finishes.

“There is no better way to describe Jack Ingram than ‘Iron Man,’’ said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France in a statement. “Jack was a fixture at short tracks across the Southeast most days of the week, racing anywhere and everywhere. He dominated the Late Model Sportsman division like few others. He set the bar for excellence in the Xfinity Series as its Most Popular Driver in 1982 and champion in 1985.

“Jack was an “old school racer,” and his work on his own car helped propel him to Victory Lane hundreds of times. Of our current 58 NASCAR Hall of Fame members, he is one of only six that was elected based on his career and contributions in the grassroots level of our sport. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram.”

Ingram is credited with over 300 wins in NASCAR-sanctioned events. In addition, he was named one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998.

Ingram was inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Hall of Fame in 1997 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.