This Week In IndyCar, June 22, Listener Q&A

By June 22, 2021 7:22 AM

In this episode, we focus on the wild Road America weekend and discuss whether Team Penske is cursed, if Alex Palou is a real championship threat, Kevin Magnussen’s debut performance, the various mechanical and pit stop issues at the race, Carlin Racing’s fine finish, Jimmie Johnson’s rough patch, and more.

