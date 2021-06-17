Nitro Rallycross unveils updated 2021 schedule

Nitro Rallycross has unveiled an updated schedule for its debut 2021 series. The cross-country itinerary now includes a Southern California stop on its five-race calendar.

Nitro Rallycross 2021 is still set to kick off at Utah Motorsports Campus on the weekend of September 24–25, after which it will move to ERX Motor Park outside Minneapolis, MN on October 2-3 – one week earlier than originally scheduled.

Next is Phoenix, AZ’s Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park on November 13-14, followed by a new addition to the series in San Bernardino, CA’s famed Glen Helen Raceway on November 20-21 (replacing Reno, NV’s now-closed Wild West Motorsports Park). The series concludes at North Florida’s The FIRM December 4-5.

“It’s awesome to see NRX’s first championship series come together,” said series co-founder Travis Pastrana. “Glen Helen Raceway is a great addition to the calendar. Such an iconic venue. I raced my first outdoor national motocross event there when I was 16 years old, and been there for so many other amazing events. It’s a perfect fit for NRX’s multi-surface courses.

“Southern California also has a rich rallycross history and passionate fans, who over the years has seen fantastic finishes from the sport’s biggest drivers.”

Tickets for all five races will go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, July 20th.