Fans set to return to FIA WEC next month at Monza

Fans will be in attendance at an FIA World Endurance Championship event next month for the first time since February 2020 at Circuit of The Americas, when the series heads to Monza, Italy for Round 3 of the 2021 season.

The maximum capacity hasn’t yet been set for the July 16-18 event, though the organizers have revealed that fans with tickets will all be assigned seats spaced out on the grandstand opposite the pit lane on the start/finish straight. All tickets must be purchased in advance and fans will need to complete a check-in procedure when they arrived at the circuit.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome some of our loyal fans back to the WEC,” said FIA WEC CEO Frederic Lequien. “I would like to thank everyone at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and the Italian authorities for making this possible. I’d also like to thank our fans for their patience and continued support.”

The fans that make the trip to Monza for the FIA WEC’s first six-hour race at the “Temple of Speed” will be on hand to see a record grid of 38 cars do battle for the last time before Le Mans. Glickenhaus will debut its second 007 Hypercar, Risi Competizione will make a rare appearance with a prototype in LMP2 and Inception Racing, Rinaldi Racing and AF Corse all add to the GTE Am field with Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.

This news comes after the ACO announced last week that it plans to run the 2021 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours in August with 50,000 fans — around 20% capacity.

There is no news regarding the return of fans for the remaining races on the FIA WEC calendars. Later in the year the championship is due to race at the Fuji Speedway in Japan and at the Bahrain International Circuit.