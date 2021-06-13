Askew racing with Montoya’s suit, Palou’s shoes

Most race car drivers searching for full-time opportunities arrive at each track with their helmet in hand, and that’s exactly what Oliver Askew did this weekend at Belle Isle. Unfortunately, the lanky 2019 Indy Lights champion and 2020 Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar pilot found himself in need of the rest of the kit to substitute for the injured Felix Rosenqvist in the No. 7 Chevy for Race 2 at Detroit.

And at 6’3”, the best the AMSP team had to offer overnight was a race suit tailored to fit 5’6” Juan Pablo Montoya, which made for a comical sight on pit lane as Askew wedged himself into the compact garment and prepared to qualify. Not to be outdone with the suit, and with racing gloves readily available, it took the kindness of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou to lend Askew an extra pair of his Size 10 racing shoes to complete the fireproof uniform.

“No, it’s OK,” Askew said of the compromise in comfort. “Thanks to Juan, and I also have Alex Palou’s shoes. It’s perfect.”