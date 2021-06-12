Askew to substitute for Rosenqvist for Race 2 at Detroit

Oliver Askew will step in and replace Felix Rosenqvist for Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race 2.

Askew, the 2019 Indy Lights champion, drove the No. 7 for Arrow McLaren SP last season as a rookie but was released at the end of the year. Following Rosenqvist’s massive crash in Race 1 that led to being held overnight in a local hospital for observation, Askew was asked to fill-in as a substitute.

With qualifying for Round 2 set to start at 9 a.m. ET, and the race scheduled for Noon, Askew’s presence at Detroit and familiarity with the car and team made his signing an easy decision for AMSP to make.

It’s too premature to say whether Rosenqvist will be ready to resume driving duties for next weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race at Road America. The 29-year-old native of Sweden is expected to be discharged from the hospital at some point Sunday morning.