Extreme E postpones final two events due to COVID concerns

Extreme E is looking for two new events to close its inaugural season after postponing its South American races due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The all-electric off-road series was originally due to hold its Amazon X Prix in Brazil on October 23-24 before closing out its season at the Glacier X Prix in Patagonia, Argentina on December 11-12, however both events have now been pushed back to Season 2.

“We’ve been closely monitoring the situation regarding all Extreme E locations for 2021 and have chosen to make this pre-emptive decision on racing in South America this year,” said Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E.

“As a new series embarking on our opening season, our priority is to deliver a five-race calendar of events which are safe and responsible for our global participants, partners and staff to travel to and attend.

“This was not a decision made lightly, however current travel advice and restrictions have also meant we have been unable to visit the race areas in advance to undertake the necessary reconnaissance visits, which are especially vital due to the remote nature of our operations.

“We will of course continue to support our important reforestation and agroforestry initiatives which are already well underway in the region thanks to the help of Dr Francisco Olivieira and our partnership with The Nature Conservancy in Brazil. We would also like to thank the local authorities in Brazil and Argentina who have been supportive throughout the whole process and we hope we can return in 2022.”

According to the series, the shortlist of potential alternative venues includes Scotland’s Western Isles. Glasgow will host the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in November.

Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prixs in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal – and is now preparing for its Arctic X Prix, taking place in Greenland at the end of August.