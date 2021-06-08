NASCAR adjusts superspeedway regs after Talladega crash

NASCAR has unveiled a rule change aimed at slowing the Cup cars by up to 10mph on superspeedway events in the wake of Joey Logano’s huge accident at Talladega last month.

The No. 22 Team Penske Ford became airborne and skidded for an extended time on its roof before flipping right-side up during a multi-car crash. Logano emerged unhurt, but was vocal about the need address safety on superspeedways.

The new regulations feature a smaller tapered spacer, with the opening reduced from 57/64” to 53/64”. As a result of the reduction, the wicker from the spoiler is now removed. Additionally, the reinforced roll bar located behind the rear wheel well inside the driver’s compartment that had previously been optional for Cup teams is now mandatory.

These rules will apply when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona for the Coke Zero 400 on August 28, which is the regular season finale. The Cup Series returns to Talladega on October 3.

The series also mandated two flashing brake lights on Cup Series cars in the event of rain at road-course events, which follows the change made in the Xfinity Series last week at Mid-Ohio.