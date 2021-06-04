The Week In Sports Cars, June 4, with Oliver Gavin

It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Graham Goodwin and special guest host, Mr. Corvette Racing, Oliver Gavin, using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media.
Hailie Deegan will substitute for Tony Kanaan in two SRX Series races as scheduling conflicts will prevent Kanaan from competing on June 19 (…)
Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of two races in the U.S. this year, but the topic of one of those being at Indianapolis Motor (…)
The good news for Daniel Suarez and Trackhouse Racing is they have the pace. Next for the first-year team is a little luck and executing (…)
The TA2 drivers did not disappoint at Lime Rock Park with a race packed full of action and drama from start to finish. Watch the full (…)
The Central Feature at the July 8-11 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will celebrate Lotus in honor of the brand’s (…)
Cedric Burkhardt has been announced as the first annual recipient of the Rod Campbell Award, and will receive paid apprenticeship-style (…)
I hadn’t watched a Monster Energy Supercross Series main event or a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship moto in well over a (…)
Charles Leclerc warned Ferrari fans they should “not yet” get too excited despite admitting the team was stronger than expected during (…)
Sergio Perez says his first Formula 1 pole position is his target after making progress with how to drive the Red Bull and setting the (…)
Lewis Hamilton says he is driving well but that Mercedes is simply not on the pace so far following Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand (…)
