Schumacher to miss qualifying

Mick Schumacher will not take part in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after crashing in final practice.

The Haas rookie lost control at Casino Square, with the rear of the car getting away from him through the right-hander. Schumacher tried to catch the slide but failed to do so before hitting the barrier hard on the outside of the circuit, bringing out the red flags that meant the session ended a few minutes early.

The car was heavily damaged and Haas has now confirmed that the damage is too great for the team to be able to repair in time for qualifying.

A big shunt for @SchumacherMick in FP3 means the German will not be taking part in qualifying due to the damage sustained #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dwqHN91SRy — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

“Schumacher will not participate in qualifying,” a team spokesperson confirmed. “Chassis damage evaluation on his VF-21 on-going.”

Schumacher had been 14th quickest in FP3, raising hopes of a first Q2 appearance for Haas this season. The team’s hopes now rest with Nikita Mazepin, who was 16th in the final session and has enjoyed a clean weekend so far, following warnings from Guenther Steiner to both drivers to keep their cars out of the barriers.