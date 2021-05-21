Top sim racing teams bolster GT World Challenge eSports Championship

GT World Challenge’s dedicated eSports competition begins its season this weekend with three different continental championships for racers in Europe, Asia, and America.

The European sprint season will feature 46 cars and has been bolstered by entries from Coanda Simsport, one of the top sim racing teams. Coanda will be running four cars in the GT World Challenge Europe including one entry for Joshua Rogers, the reigning Porsche eSports Supercup Champion.

The entries from Coanda, in addition to entries from Romain Grosjean’s sim-racing team, Sainteloc by R8G, has heightened the notability of the series that has often fallen into the background of the sim racing scene. Regardless, SRO seems eager to support sim-racing and have been heavily involved in the development of Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Other notable entries in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint championship come from Jean Alesi’s eSports Academy and Fanatec Esports GT Pro Series. eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series teams Williams eSports and McLaren Shadow also have entries.

All three series will use Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official simulator of GT World Challenge as SRO continues to lean into sim racing.

While the official games of other series like NASCAR’s Heat 6 lean more towards the casual market, SRO has gone in a different direction. Rather than using another service like iRacing to host its eSports championships, SRO has partnered with Italian developers Kunos Simulazioni to create a sim that it can call its own.

GT World Challenge Europe recently used the sim to host an event at Monza where drivers earned championship points in the real-world championship based on their result in the simulated race. It was the first time that a racing series had connected their virtual championship to their real one.

The European season consists of a 10-race calendar. All the races can be seen on the GT World YouTube channel.