Danica Patrick to drive Indy 500 pace car

Danica Patrick is returning to the Indy 500…in a new role. The retired IndyCar race winner will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hardtop convertible at the 105th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30. Patrick will drive the Arctic White Stingray, the first Corvette convertible since 2008 to pace the world’s most prestigious auto race.

“I am very honored to drive the Corvette Stingray pace car this year at the Indy 500,” said Patrick. “It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands. I’m also excited to again be a part of the NBC broadcast team for the race.

“I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car. Maybe they will let me drive it home!”

Patrick will serve as a studio analyst for NBC’s live race broadcast of the race alongside host Mike Tirico and fellow analyst Jimmie Johnson.

Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts from 2005-11 and in 2018. She achieved the best starting spot for a female driver — fourth, as a rookie in 2005 — and made headlines that year by becoming the first female driver to lead laps in the race.

She finished third in 2009 — the best result ever for a woman in the “500” — and holds the race record for laps led by a female, 29.

“We’re happy to welcome back Danica to the place where she made motorsports history as the first female driver to lead ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” said IMS President Doug Boles. “She will provide a unique perspective for NBC viewers while behind the wheel of the powerful Corvette Stingray convertible.”

Chevrolet and Corvette have led the starting field more than any other manufacturer and nameplate, respectively. The 2021 race marks the 32nd time for Chevrolet to pace the race, dating back to 1948, and the 18th time since 1978 for the Corvette.