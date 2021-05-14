Chilton sidelined for Indy GP

Max Chilton’s season has hit another speed bump with news of the Englishman’s withdrawal from the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis. Ranking last in the NTT IndyCar Series standings with finishes of P20 and P24 across Barber and St. Petersburg, the Florida-based team says the driver of the No. 59 Chevy should be ready to next week.

“Carlin regretfully announces that the team and Max Chilton will miss this weekend’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” the team announced. “Chilton will be forced to skip this weekend’s event due to a travel issue. The team, who have arrived at IMS, will use the time to further prepare for this month’s 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.”

Without Chilton, the GMR Grand Prix has been reduced to 25 entries.