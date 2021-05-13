VSCDA planning Formula Vee reunion

The Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association is planning a 60th anniversary celebration of Formula Vee at its September 2023 Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival at Road America.

“One of auto racing’s most popular racing series, Formula Vee has been an international steppingstone for Formula 1 champions Niki Lauda, Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and Keke Rosberg,” said VSCDA president Alex Rorke.

“Formula Vee’s popularity is due to its comparative affordability built around original VW engines,” said FV racer Don Carone, who’s chairing the reunion celebration for VSCDA. “Because the cars’ performance capabilities are very similar, a Formula Vee race typically features cars in very close nose-to tail-competition — making the races exciting for participants and spectators alike.”

Related Formula Vee series such as Vintage Formula Vee, SCCA/Modern Formula Vee, Challenge Cup Series Vees, Super Vees and Formula 1st Vees are also invited.

