It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We’ve broken this week’s recording into two parts, starting with Top Gun Racing making its testing debut. Then we move onto the underdogs coming to the Indy 500, the Indy GP, drivers and teams in need of a big turnaround in May, Paretta Autosport’s pit crew, tire consistency, electric engines and the future, and more!