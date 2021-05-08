Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

da Costa on Monaco E-Prix pole

Sam Bloxham/Motorsport Images

da Costa on Monaco E-Prix pole

Formula E

da Costa on Monaco E-Prix pole

By May 8, 2021 9:26 AM

By |

DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa will start today’s Monaco E-Prix from pole position — his second of the season — after he edged Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in a tightly fought pole shootout. The top four were split by just 0.059s.

Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on-track, and went quicker than the Frenchman’s impressive early benchmark by 0.029s, scything his way through Monte Carlo’s famous streets and fastest of all in Sectors 1 and 2.

Frijns felt like he left nothing on the table, and a tidy effort wasn’t quite enough for pole but at just a hundreth shy of da Costa’s time, he’s shown he’ll mix it with the reigning champion in the E-Prix, which airs live on CBSSN at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Formula E, International Racing

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://autotimenews.com/da-costa-on-monaco-e-prix-pole/ da Costa on Monaco E-Prix pole – Auto news

    […] Frijns felt like he left nothing on the table, and a tidy effort wasn’t quite enough for pole but at just a hundreth shy of da Costa’s time, he’s shown he’ll mix it with the reigning champion in the E-Prix, which airs live on CBSSN at 9:30 a.m. ET. Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home