da Costa on Monaco E-Prix pole

DS Techeetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa will start today’s Monaco E-Prix from pole position — his second of the season — after he edged Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in a tightly fought pole shootout. The top four were split by just 0.059s.

Da Costa followed DS teammate and Season 5 Monaco E-Prix winner Jean-Eric Vergne on-track, and went quicker than the Frenchman’s impressive early benchmark by 0.029s, scything his way through Monte Carlo’s famous streets and fastest of all in Sectors 1 and 2.

With the top four separated by less than 0.060 seconds, @afelixdacosta came out on top to claim the @juliusbaer Pole Position ⚡️ Can he make it a lights to flag victory? 👀 Find out how to watch the race LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/3hxrnMERTJ #MonacoEPrix @DSTECHEETAH pic.twitter.com/j7vUJew1HA — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) May 8, 2021

Frijns felt like he left nothing on the table, and a tidy effort wasn’t quite enough for pole but at just a hundreth shy of da Costa’s time, he’s shown he’ll mix it with the reigning champion in the E-Prix, which airs live on CBSSN at 9:30 a.m. ET.