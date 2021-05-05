TV ratings: Kansas, Portugal, Texas

Formula 1, IndyCar and NASCAR all were back racing last weekend, largely holding place in TV audiences.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Sunday afternoon led the way with a 1.62 Nielsen rating and an average of 2.7 million viewers on FS1. That’s up from the 1.37/2.3m for first FS1 Cup Series telecast of the year at Martinsville, although that race was postponed from Saturday to Sunday by rain.

F1 continued its strong run in 2021 with the Portuguese Grand Prix on ESPN. Sunday morning’s telecast averaged 0.53/902,000 viewers, near identical to the 0.53/906,000 last time out at Imola, which also was on ESPN.

The NTT IndyCar Series switched to NBCSN for the first time this season for its Saturday and Sunday doubleheader. Sunday’s late afternoon race’s fared slightly better, averaging 0.24/407,000 viewers, while Saturday night’s race averaged 0.22/358K. Including digital viewers in its Total Audience Delivery numbers, NBC reported a TAD of 363,000 viewers for Saturday and 411,000 Sunday. The last Texas race on NBCSN averaged 373,000 viewers in 2019.

Monster Energy Supercross was back on NBC last Sunday from Salt Lake City, and averaged 0.29/407,000 viewers.

The Camping World Truck Series from Kansas averaged 0.41/699,000 on Saturday night, down a little from last time out at Richmond (0.48/769,000) while the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Saturday afternoon averaged 0.20/298K. Both events were on FS1.

MotoGP on NBCSN Sunday night averaged 166,000 viewers.