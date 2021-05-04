Marco Andretti builds Mountain Dew charity drive into Indy 500 program

Marco Andretti will add Mountain Dew’s support to the No. 98 Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco Andretti and Curb-Agajanian Honda at the Indianapolis 500 as part of a tie-in with primary sponsor Gleaners Food Bank.

“It was a no-brainer, especially with what they have going to work with Gleaners,” Andretti told RACER. “This Green Means Go campaign lets you submit your name and messages of hope for the Indianapolis community through Mountain Dew; it’s been a very difficult year for everybody, and their messages will be displayed on flags in downtown Indy. And every time that happens, a $40 donation goes to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. It’s just an amazing cause across the board.”

From Snapple to Dr. Pepper and Oberto Beef Jerky, Andretti has a knack for attracting food and drink sponsors for his IndyCar programs. The latest with Mountain Dew adds a charity component to the mix for the 2020 Indy 500 polesitter.

“When I’m able to do what I love to do, and this is just a huge added bonus; there’s no better time to keep giving and donating,” he said. “What Gleaners has been able to do; just to go into their facilities just blew my mind; seeing what they be able to do and in times of need, to really up their game and have assembly lines feeding people that that need it. It’s very humbling to see.”