Hamlin leads Talladega Cup field

Denny Hamlin will lead a full 40-car field to the green flag for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin, who won the most recent race at Talladega last fall, starts from the pole Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET, FOX). He will be joined on the front row by Joey Logano. Martin Truex Jr. will start third, William Byron fourth, and Alex Bowman will start fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 starters are Christopher Bell (sixth), Ryan Blaney (seventh), Chase Elliott (eighth), Kyle Busch (ninth), and Brad Keselowski (10th). Blaney is the defending race winner.

Joey Gase will drive a No. 28 Davey Allison Tribute Ford for Rick Ware Racing. Gase starts 35th. JJ Yeley will pilot the No. 15 for Ware after Jennifer Jo Cobb was not approved to compete and start 37th.

Kaz Grala and Kaulig Racing will start 38th in their third Cup Series race of the season. Grala starts 38th. And starting 39th is Harrison Burton making his debut with Gaunt Brothers Racing.

STARTING LINE-UP