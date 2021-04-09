The Week In Sports Cars, April 9

It’s another round of listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media on The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Marshall Pruett

The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.