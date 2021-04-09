The Week In Sports Cars, April 9

It’s another round of listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media on The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
• IMSA (starts at 1m01s)
• WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (41m01s)
