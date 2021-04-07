NASCAR podcast: Mike Joy

The voice of NASCAR racing — Mike Joy from NASCAR on Fox — joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss a multitude of topics:
• Keeping track of things in the booth and what he takes notes of
• Knowing the moments when his words and calls must be right
• How he sets up calling the finish of a race
• Lessons from Barney Hall, Ken Squier and Ned Jarrett
• How the relationship between the garage and the broadcast booth has changed over the years
• Joy’s approach to getting close to people in the garage
• Where his love of Formula 1 and sports cars came from
• His love of cars and what he drives on a daily basis
• If he approached calling iRacing differently and more lighthearted
• Thoughts on writing a book and journaling
• If there are sports he hasn’t called
• Moments or drivers he’s grateful to have covered
