Gleaners Food Bank sponsoring Marco Andretti's Indy 500 entry

The good work that started last year with Andretti Autosport in raising both funds and awareness for Indiana’s Gleaners Food Back will continue in May at the Indianapolis 500 with the No. 98 Honda entry driven by Marco Andretti.

Colton Herta’s No. 88 Andretti Honda entry was successful in launching Gleaners “No One Runs on Empty” campaign in 2020, and with a new red, white and orange livery carrying the message for the 105th Indy 500, along with branding for program supporter Group1001, Andretti has a cause to support that goes beyond the traditional pursuit of victory at the Speedway.

“I’m ready to get back on track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May and I’m very excited that I get to do that while representing such a great organization like Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Group1001 to help make sure No One Runs On Empty,” Andretti said. “I have put all of my focus into winning the Indianapolis 500 this year and I feel that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is where I bring the most to the table as a driver. I have come so close to winning over the years and after winning the pole last year, I’m more determined than ever to get an Indianapolis 500 win.”

Through the ongoing promotional involvement with Andretti Autosport, Gleaners hopes to receive increased financial support and turn the donations into free meals for Indiana residents in need.

“The No One Runs on Empty awareness campaign launched last July with key goals of raising awareness of the impact of food insecurity on the lives of our neighbors, and spurring action in the form of advocacy, volunteerism, or donations. By any measure, that effort was a success,” said John Elliott, CEO, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

“We also hoped for continued development of our partnership with Andretti Autosport, and the addition of new mission partners who were drawn to our mission and to those we serve. The Andretti family became part of the Gleaners team in every way and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stepped forward in a big way, allowing us to host mobile pantries on site, and engaging with Gleaners as an official charitable partner. And today, we welcome a new mission partner – Group1001 – who heard our message in 2020 and wanted to be a part of it in 2021. No one runs on empty – certainly not Marco – but even more critically, the nearly 1 million Hoosiers who may face food insecurity at this very moment.”