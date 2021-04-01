Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Doug Boles

This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Of the many topics covered, Boles focuses most of his insights on the Indy 500 and which decisions are close to being finalized and which items will take longer to solidify ahead of the May 30 race.

