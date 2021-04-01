The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Doug Boles
The Week In IndyCar, April 1, with Doug Boles
Marshall Pruett
April 1, 2021 8:50 AM
This edition of The Week In IndyCar guest show features Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.
Of the many topics covered, Boles focuses most of his insights on the Indy 500 and which decisions are close to being finalized and which items will take longer to solidify ahead of the May 30 race.
Indy 500, IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
Marshall Pruett
