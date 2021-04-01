Paretta lands Rocket Pro TPO backing for Indy 500

Beth Paretta’s debut as an NTT IndyCar Series entrant at the 105th Indianapolis 500 will feature Rocket Mortgage’s Pro TPO division as the primary sponsor of the No. 16 Chevy piloted by Simona De Silvestro.

Rocket Pro TPO, which works directly with independent mortgage brokers, adds to Paretta’s recent announcement of financial services company Money Lion joining the program as an associate sponsor.

“Having Rocket Pro TPO come onboard as our primary sponsor for this year’s Indy 500 is a perfect partnership,” said Beth Paretta, CEO/team principal of Paretta Autosport. “We are both huge proponents of highlighting the power of women, while also using technology and speed to be the best at what we do. I cannot wait for what we will be able to accomplish as a team – both on and off the track.”

In addition to Paretta and De Silvestro, a significant portion of the No. 16 Chevy team will feature women in mechanical, engineering, managerial, and commercial roles. With women racers serving as the core of Paretta Autosport’s IndyCar program, a new ‘Rocket Accelerator’ campaign has been crafted that will see the team and the brand use “unique and innovative ways to amplify women in the mortgage lending and racing spaces by showcasing female leaders who are thriving in these industries.”

Behind the scenes, preparations continue for Paretta Autosport, with De Silvestro taking part in a new seat-fitting effort on Wednesday; the team, which will have support from Team Penske on its debut, is is set to take part in its first test next week at IMS.

“It is an honor to be able to use the Indianapolis 500 to highlight and amplify the important role that women play in our industry, in our company and in independent mortgage brokers’ offices all across the country,” said Rocket Pro TPO Executive Vice President Austin Niemiec.

“Rocket Accelerator will be a central focus of our business as we look to expand opportunities and access for female brokers, while also creating educational programs for the next generation to give them the keys to unlocking their full potential with a robust career.”