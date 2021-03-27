Starting fields set for VIR Ferrari Challenge NA opener

The opening qualifying session of the season got underway under perfect, cool conditions at Virginia International Raceway. After having tested for two days and had official practice sessions on Friday, drivers were ready to tackle the 3.27-mile circuit.

Trofeo Pirelli: The sole entrant in the Trofeo Pirelli category, Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) claimed pole in the category and overall for the Trofeo Pirelli race this afternoon with a lap time of 1m47.046s.

Trofeo Pirelli AM-1: Canadian Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) made his return to the Ferrari Challenge series felt as he took the pole in the category with a 1m48.019s, an absolute flyer of a lap that put him over eight tenths up on his nearest competitors. Those competitors were Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) who was eight tenths of a second behind with a 1m48.805s and followed by Brett Curtis (Ferrari of Westlake) who was a further seven tenths back with a 1m49.545s.

Trofeo Pirelli AM-2: It took a titanic effort to earn pole position in this category as multiple drivers took their turn at the top of the chart. At the end of the 15-minute session, however, it was John Megrue (Ferrari of Long Island) who took his first pole position with a 1m48.530s, besting Brian Davis (Ferrari of Palm Beach) by .241 seconds and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) by a further tenth of a second. If this qualifying session was any indication, this class will be an absolute brawl for the duration of the season.

Coppa Shell: Dave Musial Jr (Ferrari of Lake Forest) claimed the first Coppa Shell pole of the season with a 1m51.390s in a session significantly shortened by a dramatic off-track moment in the uphill essess from Osvaldo Gaio (Miller Motorcars) who got loose early in the corner and took to the grass to try to rescue the situation. The rough grass, however, made that impossible and he made contact with a tire wall necessitating a red flag and an early end to the session. Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) claimed second in the category and Michael Watt (Ferrari of Atlanta) rounded out the top three in third.

Coppa Shell AM: Frank Ruimy (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took his inaugural pole of the 2021 season in the Coppa Shell AM category with a 1m52.077s, but it was a tightly fought affair with Brandon Kruse (Ferrari of Central Florida) just over a tenth behind. Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) also had an impressive performance to open the 2021 season, qualifying in third, just under a half-second off of Ruimi’s time.

All of the race action on Saturday and Sunday will be streamed at live.ferrari.com. Click here for event schedule and more information.