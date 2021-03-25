NASCAR podcast: Tad Geschickter of JTG Daugherty Racing

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

Two guests on The Racing Writer’s Podcast this week: Tad Geschickter, one of the co-owners of JTG Daugherty Racing, and Grant Dexter, the CEO of Fanaply. Geschickter (pictured above with wife Jodi) talks about the business of owning a race team and engaging fans and sponsors during a pandemic while Dexter explains digital collectibles and working with a NASCAR team.

NASCAR, Podcasts

