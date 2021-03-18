Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RETRO: 1991 Sebring 12 Hours

Take a trip back to 1991 and the wild 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA race won overall by the Nissan GTP team in this one-hour recap with hosts David Hobbs and Dave Despain.

