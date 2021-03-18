High-speed, 27-turn Jeddah F1 street circuit layout unveiled

The track layout for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — to be called the Jeddah Street Circuit — has been revealed featuring the highest number of corners on the Formula 1 calendar.

Saudi Arabia will host the penultimate round of the 2021 season, with a floodlit street race taking place from December 3-5 before the season finale in Abu Dhabi. While its place on the calendar was confirmed late last year, the circuit layout had not been finalized until now, with a spectacular venue planned on the shoreline of the Red Sea.

At 6.175km (3.836 miles) the circuit is the second-longest on the current calendar behind Spa-Francorchamps, and the longest modern street circuit, marginally ahead of Baku. F1 has attempted to create a high-speed layout that utilizes the existing infrastructure as much as possible, with 27 corners snaking along the coastline set to deliver an average speed of 250kph (155mph).

In order to try and promote close racing, Formula 1’s motorsports division has worked in collaboration with circuit designers Tilke GmbH to provide input on the final layout.

“It’s always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Jeddah Street Circuit is no exception,” F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said. “We have worked closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel to wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers.

“The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast-paced, free-flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities. The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can’t wait to see the cars on track in December.”

In order to try and increase the chances of overtaking, the layout is forecast to have up to three DRS zones, with the latter on the sweeping run to the final corner where top speeds are predicted to hit 322kph (200mph).