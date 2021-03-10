IndyCar exploring scripted TV series options

The NTT IndyCar Series hopes to have some form of documentary-style series or scripted television production come to fruition in the near future.

With Netflix’s celebrated Drive To Survive Formula 1 series set to start its third season on March 19, and a number of new TV endeavors under way from NASCAR — including its first sitcom, The Crew, which debuted on Netflix in February — IndyCar president Jay Frye says the American open-wheel championship is evaluating its options to fill the void.

“Yes, there’s a lot of interest on our behalf, and there’s also a lot of interests externally on doing something with us at this point,” Frye told RACER. “So right now, there are a lot of different things being reviewed. Stay tuned on that.”

Nothing is imminent for new streaming series centered on IndyCar, nor are any projects in development, which suggests 2022 would be the earliest point in time something could be produced and readied for distribution. And despite having a formidable asset in IMS Productions that could capture and deliver almost anything IndyCar’s parent company Penske Entertainment might want, Frye says IMSP will not be called upon for extracurricular duties.

“There are many different ways to do that with production, but all the things we’re looking at, they’re with external companies. There are a lot of ideas that come in with an IndyCar angle,” he added. “From an IMSP perspective, they’re 100-percent focused now on IMS and on IndyCar. There’s good interest in doing something like we’ve seen with the shows that are out there; (we) have to decide which direction or directions we want to go.”