MoneyLion backing for Simona De Silvestro at Indy 500

Paretta Autosport has revealed the first sponsor for Simona De Silvestro’s Indianapolis 500 entry.

Financial service provider MoneyLion will serve as an associate partner on the No. 16 Chevy, and have its name featured on the nose and engine cover as part of an expansive involvement. At the heart of the relationship, team owner Beth Paretta and MoneyLion will amplify the brand’s ‘Women Who Roar’ campaign, which includes creating a new STEM program under the ‘Play Like a Girl Mentorship’ banner with the Play Like a Girl 501(c)3 charity, plus a Women Who Roar LinkedIn group and conversation series.

“MoneyLion is committed to providing the financial products, educational resources and mentorship that’s much needed to level the playing field for today’s workforce and future generations of female leaders,” said Samantha Roady, MoneyLion Chief Operating Officer.

“Beth Paretta has built an incredible, inspiring team with Simona as the driver. We’re proud to support a female-owned and operated business and to shine a light on inspiring women’s professional achievements through our sponsorship. We look forward to working closely with the team to bring Women Who Roar to life. This partnership with Paretta is a first step in that wider campaign.”

For Paretta, the alignment with MoneyLion is a perfect fit for the on and offtrack goals established for her team.

“What a way to start things off with MoneyLion,” she told RACER. “It’s such a proof of concept; these are the type of programs I had on my whiteboard. As a businesswoman, this is the kind of marketing and brand building I wanted. There are such great stories to tell with MoneyLion and all they’re doing to support women through education and providing tools to create the skills for improving your personal finances. If women have the skills to control their own finances, that leads to employment, and financial strength and independence. This is real.

“The Play Like A Girl program is meant to get to younger women — how to save money, how to build credit, and prepare for school. But the first steps are to create the financial independence so young women can choose which classes and which school they attend. That’s a powerful thing to possess.”

Being involved with a race team at the Indy 500 offers the Play Like A Girl organization to reach a valuable new audience.

“We welcome the support of finance and technology giants like MoneyLion to help us advance our mission to drive diversity and meaningful change for girls and women,” said Play Like a Girl founder and CEO Dr. Kimberly Clay. “Building a diverse pipeline of young women in STEM is a major priority for us. We’re thrilled to partner with MoneyLion and Paretta Autosport to support this work and our community.”

​Additional associate sponsors and the primary sponsor for the No. 16 Chevy are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.