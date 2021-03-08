Legge, Nielsen, confirmed for full GTD season in Hardpoint Porsche

Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen will complete the season at the Hardpoint EBM team in a dedicated Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Sponsored by Richard Mille, Porsche, and Michelin, the British-Danish duo will share the No. 88 Porsche for the remainder of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship alongside the No. 99 Porsche driven by Hardpoint owner Rob Ferriol and co-entrant Earl Bamber.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Katherine and Christina back under the Team Hardpoint EBM banner,” Ferriol said. “The team really gelled at Daytona and they both fit in right away with our crew. We’re looking forward to the challenge of running two cars and representing Porsche and all of our partners throughout the 2021 season, beginning at Sebring.”

For Legge and Nielsen, the opportunity to make full-time returns to racing comes after shortened 2020 seasons for both women.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Hardpoint EBM again, especially with Richard Mille as a partner,” Legge said. “I’m really proud to represent both Richard Mille and Team Hardpoint EBM, and to team with my friend Christina. I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with. I’m very grateful to be given that opportunity and have to thank VB Enviro Care for helping us get the program started at Daytona.”

The third member of the all-female driver rotation for next week’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is the next item to be revealed.

“I’m looking forward to what will be a different setup with Katherine and I joining forces in our own car and being teammates to Rob and Earl,” Nielsen said. “I’m grateful to the partners we have on board, especially Richard Mille, and to Team Hardpoint EBM and Porsche. I know we’ll have everyone working as a united effort to hopefully achieve some good results.”