IndyCar, NBC reveal full 2021 telecast schedule

NBC Sports and IndyCar today announced the full 2021 NTT IndyCar Series telecast schedule, featuring a record nine races on broadcast network NBC, highlighted by the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30, with coverage on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Six of the first eight races of the season will air on NBC, including the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET. The record nine series races on NBC also include IndyCar’s race at Mid-Ohio on the Fourth of July and the season-ending West Coast swing in Portland (Sunday, Sept. 12) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 19);

The season concludes with one of IndyCar’s’s longest-running events — the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The full schedule is as follows:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun Apr 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m. Sun Apr 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m. Sat May 1 Texas Motor Speedway 1 NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun May 2 Texas Motor Speedway 2 NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat May 15 Indianapolis (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m. Sun May 30 Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sat Jun 12 Belle Isle Park/Detroit 1 NBC 2 p.m. Sun Jun 13 Belle Isle Park/Detroit 2 NBC 12 p.m. Sun. Jun 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun Jul 4 Mid-Ohio NBC 12 p.m. Sun Jul 11 Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun Aug 8 Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Sat Aug 14 Indianapolis (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Sat Aug 21 World Wide Tech. Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun Sep 12 Portland Int’l Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun Sept. 19 Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sun Sep 26 Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.

Note: dates and networks are subject to change