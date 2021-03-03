IndyCar, NBC reveal full 2021 telecast schedule

NBC Sports and IndyCar today announced the full 2021 NTT IndyCar Series telecast schedule, featuring a record nine races on broadcast network NBC, highlighted by the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30, with coverage on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
Six of the first eight races of the season will air on NBC, including the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET. The record nine series races on NBC also include IndyCar’s race at Mid-Ohio on the Fourth of July and the season-ending West Coast swing in Portland (Sunday, Sept. 12) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 19);
The season concludes with one of IndyCar’s’s longest-running events — the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The full schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Race/Track
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun Apr 18
|Barber Motorsports Park
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sun Apr 25
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Sat May 1
|Texas Motor Speedway 1
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun May 2
|Texas Motor Speedway 2
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sat May 15
|Indianapolis (Road Course)
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun May 30
|Indianapolis 500
|NBC
|11 a.m.
|Sat Jun 12
|Belle Isle Park/Detroit 1
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun Jun 13
|Belle Isle Park/Detroit 2
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Sun. Jun 20
|Road America
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Sun Jul 4
|Mid-Ohio
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Sun Jul 11
|Toronto
|NBCSN
|12 p.m.
|Sun Aug 8
|Nashville
|NBCSN
|5:30 p.m.
|Sat Aug 14
|Indianapolis (Road Course)
|NBCSN
|12:30 p.m.
|Sat Aug 21
|World Wide Tech. Raceway
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sun Sep 12
|Portland Int’l Raceway
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sun Sept. 19
|Laguna Seca
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sun Sep 26
|Long Beach
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
Note: dates and networks are subject to change
