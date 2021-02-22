Fans OK'd for 2021 Indy 500, number to be determined

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is planning to host fans for May’s running of the 105th Indy 500. The decision comes after the 2020 race was postponed until August, and run without fans, due to concerns stemming from the spread of COVID-19.

With the May 30 race more than 90 days away, the call to allow an unspecified number of fans has been made in response to a gradual downturn in new coronavirus cases and the growing availability of vaccines targeting COVID-19. Details on crowd size, ticket purchases, and any virus-related mandates or restrictions will be announced at a later date.

“We plan to host fans at the Indy 500 and will continue working through the specific details in consultation with state and local health officials,” an IMS spokesperson told RACER. “As access to the vaccine increases and positivity rates decrease, the list of major sporting events welcoming spectators is growing. This includes the Super Bowl, Daytona 500 and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in our own backyard. We’re still more than three months out, so there’s time to continue monitoring and gathering information. We’ll provide an update to fans in the spring.”