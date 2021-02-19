Red Bull RB16B to appear on Tuesday

Red Bull will reveal its 2021 car — designated the RB16B — on Tuesday, four days after AlphaTauri’s launch.

The sister Red Bull-owned team unveiled the AT02 on Friday morning with a video launch from Salzburg, Austria, becoming the second team to do so after McLaren earlier this week. Next up will be Alfa Romeo on Monday February 22 from Warsaw in Poland, before Red Bull takes the covers off its new car.

The RB16B name reflects the similarities to last year’s design due to a number of components being frozen by the regulations, but a significant change for the team comes in the driver department where Sergio Perez has replaced Alex Albon to partner Max Verstappen.

2021 will be Red Bull’s final season with the full support of Honda as its power unit supplier, with the team taking over the Honda technology from next year onwards and running its own power unit as a new operating company called Red Bull Powertrains.

Red Bull’s date means only Haas has yet to confirm when it will launch its 2021 car, with the rest of the teams unveiling their cars in early March.