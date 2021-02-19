NASCAR ready to rumble at Daytona after chicane mods

NASCAR has added rumble strips to the backstretch chicane of the Daytona road course after issues in last week’s Busch Clash.

They are the same rumble strips as used on the frontstretch chicane. The rumble strip to the driver’s right is approximately 36 feet long, and the one to the driver’s left is approximately 30 feet long. They will be in place for all three NASCAR national series races this weekend.

As a result, drivers should now avoid getting into the grass and dirtying the track. In the Clash, grass and mud in the backstretch chicane led to cars overheating and windshield visibility issues.

“It looked like a good fix to me in short order,” said Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Alan Gustafson. “Should be good. I don’t really have any issues with guys straightening that bus stop. That’s their job. That’s what they’re supposed to do. Just the dirt was a problem.”

Gustafson and driver Chase Elliott are looking for their second consecutive win on the Daytona road course. Elliott has also won the last four road course races in the Cup Series.

Several drivers approached NASCAR about addressing the issue after the Clash last Tuesday night. Martin Truex Jr. said the course is a blast to drive, but with so many drivers closely following the one in front of them, it leads to cutting the chicane and covering the track in debris.

But Ryan Preece said it wouldn’t have bothered him if NASCAR left the course as is.

“Because if we hit the dirt, it’s our own fault,” said Preece. “So, it’s going to be the same track regardless. Now we just have a little bit more runoff, and I guess they added some turtles, so that’s just another thing to worry about.”