Wlostowski, Hawk Performance moving to TA2

Last season’s Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship Super GT runner-up Adrian Wlostowski and his F.A.S.T. Racing Team are stepping up to TA2 for 2021 with the support of Hawk Performance.

“I could not be more excited about joining the ultra-competitive TA2 category and having Hawk Performance as our primary sponsor,” Wlostowski said. “It’s a big jump from Super GT to TA2 but I’m really looking forward to the new challenge. There’s 25 to 30 cars in every TA2 race so you’re always in a battle with someone and I’m excited to be able to go wheel to wheel with these great drivers. We had a great year in Super GT and hope to keep the momentum going in TA2.”

Hawk Performance product manager and marketing lead John Butler said, “F.A.S.T. Auto is a longtime friend and customer of Hawk Performance. Adrian and his team have proved themselves time and time again in the SGT with their No. 96 F.A.S.T. Auto Racing Ford Mustang. Now we’re thrilled to partner with the F.A.S.T. team as they enter into the TA2 series for 2021. We’re expecting big things from this very talented team!”

Although it will be his first year competing in TA2, Wlostowski’s F.A.S.T. Racing Team fielded Doug Winston’s TA2 alongside his Super GT efforts this past season.

“We’ll be fielding a two-car effort in TA2 with the goal of taking home the title,” Wlostowski said. “My F.A.S.T. team will once again be supporting Doug Winston. Doug is a longtime friend and TA2 is a great opportunity for us to go racing together. Supporting Doug’s D&M Electrical Contracting, F.A.S.T. Auto, Howe Camaro, last season helps as we dive into a full season chasing the TA2 title.”

Winston said, “I can’t wait to join Adrian at Road Atlanta. Adrian and his F.A.S.T. team did a great job supporting my car and I’m really looking forward to being a two-car team this year. We’re also looking forward to racing in the same category and if things go well, challenging for podiums and the title. No doubt, TA2 is full of talent, but we have great equipment and some very talented people on our team, so podiums are not out of reach.”