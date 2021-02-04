NASCAR podcast: Sheldon Creed

By Kelly Crandall | February 4, 2021 10:53 AM

Sheldon Creed makes a return visit to The Racing Writer’s Podcast — this time as a champion of the Camping World Truck Series. Creed shares what his offseason has been like and if the accomplishment has set in.

Other topics include:

• Running the Tulsa Shootout and plans to run more dirt races in North Carolina

• Why he isn’t overthinking his championship feat

• Growing into the NASCAR environment and maturing on track

• What changed in his race craft from 2019 to ’20; knowing how to watch film properly

• Preparation for ’21 and keeping the team together

• Becoming more confident and comfortable on track and in the media

• Previewing a new season and schedule