NASCAR podcast: Sheldon Creed

Sheldon Creed makes a return visit to The Racing Writer’s Podcast — this time as a champion of the Camping World Truck Series. Creed shares what his offseason has been like and if the accomplishment has set in.
Other topics include:
• Running the Tulsa Shootout and plans to run more dirt races in North Carolina
• Why he isn’t overthinking his championship feat
• Growing into the NASCAR environment and maturing on track
• What changed in his race craft from 2019 to ’20; knowing how to watch film properly
• Preparation for ’21 and keeping the team together
• Becoming more confident and comfortable on track and in the media
• Previewing a new season and schedule
