The Week In Sports Cars, Feb 2, Rolex 24 Review

It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social media, who analyze and review the finer and lesser aspects of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, with a guest appearance by DSC’s Ryan Kish.
Podcasts 23m ago
Catching Up With: Bill Lester
IMSA, Grand-Am, and NASCAR driver Bill Lester visits the Marshall Pruett Podcast to take us inside his upbringing and life in the sport (…)
Videos 1hr ago
A lap at Sebring with Penske's Power
A lap of the Sebring short course during yesterday’s IndyCar private test day, through the aeroscreen of Will Power’s Penske Chevrolet. (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
INTERVIEW: The missing entry on Keselowski's resume
Brad Keselowski was the first driver to kick off Daytona 500 Media Day(s) this week, a very different-looking affair this year. (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
RTI iRacing Esports series to kick off at virtual Road America
Thirty drivers representing all three levels of the Road To Indy driver development ladder – Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
VRG extends vintage production car eligibility dates, expanding entry
The Vintage Racer Group has extended the eligibility date for many vintage production cars to 1989, allowing a new group of cars and (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Mercedes sets March 2 launch date for 2021 F1 car
Mercedes will launch its 2021 car on 2 March in the first step of its hunt for a record eighth straight drivers’ and constructors’ (…)
NASCAR 8hr ago
NASCAR issues competition updates, clarifications
NASCAR’s annual pre-season media briefing was light on major revelations, but several competition items were confirmed or clarified (…)
NASCAR 9hr ago
Beard Motorsports president Mark Beard Sr dies at 72
Mark Beard Sr., the owner of Beard Motorsports, has died at the age of 72. The team announced his passing Monday evening. Beard was also the (…)
NASCAR 23hr ago
Cup Series rookie Cindric 'ready and anxious' for first Daytona practice
Austin Cindric will have less than an hour in his first NASCAR Cup Series foray to get acclimated to a new car. A week from Wednesday, (…)
IndyCar 1d ago
O'Ward quickest in Monday Sebring test
Sebring International Raceway’s short course was the site of another private test for NTT IndyCar Series teams on Monday, with more than (…)
Comments