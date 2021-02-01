Hamlin, FedEx sign multi-year extensions with Gibbs

Denny Hamlin’s driving days will continue into the foreseeable future, as will his tenure at Joe Gibbs Racing, after both the driver and long-time sponsor FedEx extended their deals.

Both are multi-year agreements, and Hamlin’s arrangement takes him off the free-agent market early, as he was in the final year of his contract with the team.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said Joe Gibbs. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

Hamlin began his Cup Series career with Gibbs in 2006 and capped off his first season by winning Rookie of the Year. With a new NASCAR season a little over a week away, Hamlin heads to Daytona as the twice defending Daytona 500 winner. He has three wins in the event overall.

In 542 career starts, Hamlin has earned 44 wins. He is the second-winningest driver in Joe Gibbs Racing history behind teammate Kyle Busch.

FedEx has been one of Hamlin’s primary sponsors since his debut in the series in the fall of 2005.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”