Acura ARX-05 video tour with Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron

Meyer Shank Racing’s Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron take RACER for an amusing tour of their No. 60 Acura ARX-05 IMSA DPi ahead of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and do their best to contend with mischievous garage neighbors at Action Express Racing. Watch below or click here.
Industry 10m ago
Andretti family launches CheckIt4Andretti Charitable Foundation
The Andretti family has commemorated today’s first anniversary of the passing of John Andretti (pictured above) today by launching (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
ROLEX 24 RETRO: Acura’s wild breakthrough Daytona win
The scene in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway in 1991 was filled with wonderment for Acura and Comptech Racing. Honda’s (…)
IMSA 11hr ago
Perfect restart pushes Wittmer, Fidani to victory in Pilot Challenge opener
The last thing a leading driver wants to see is a yellow flag late in the race. Unless that driver is Kuno Wittmer. Wittmer pulled off a (…)
Videos 12hr ago
VIDEO: Magnus Racing's Rolex Racer is ready to roll
Go! Go! Go! Rolex Racer and his band of speedy friends are ready to go for this year’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
IMSA 12hr ago
IMSA readying road map for GT Daytona PRO
Thursday’s announcement of GT Daytona PRO, a new IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class for 2022 which replaces the current GT Le (…)
Podcasts 13hr ago
The Week in Sports Cars, Rolex 24 Preview Edition
It’s The Week In Sports Cars show with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin using listener-driven Q&A topics submitted via social (…)
IMSA 14hr ago
United Autosports confirms Sebring 12 Hour entry
United Autosports has confirmed an entry for the Sebring 12 Hours on 19-20 March. Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith will team up to (…)
IMSA 17hr ago
Carter victorious in second Mazda MX-5 Cup race at Daytona
Team communication was key for Michael Carter’s Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires victory at Daytona International (…)
IMSA 20hr ago
Duval, Magnussen go 1-2 for Cadillac in final Rolex 24 practice
Cadillac went 1-2 in Friday’s lone IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship session, the final on-track activity prior to (…)
Le Mans/WEC 21hr ago
Glickenhaus fills out Hypercar driver roster
Glickenhaus Racing has announced the remainder of its driver line-up for the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship as the U.S.-flagged team (…)
