Acura ARX-05 video tour with Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron

By January 30, 2021 6:40 AM

Meyer Shank Racing’s Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron take RACER for an amusing tour of their No. 60 Acura ARX-05 IMSA DPi ahead of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and do their best to contend with mischievous garage neighbors at Action Express Racing. Watch below or click here.

Comments

