United Autosports confirms Sebring 12 Hour entry

United Autosports has confirmed an entry for the Sebring 12 Hours on 19-20 March.

Jim McGuire, Wayne Boyd and Guy Smith will team up to race the Oreca 07 LMP2 car in the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

McGuire has raced for United Autosports since the end of 2016. Since then, he has raced for the team in the Michelin Le Mans Cup, Asian Le Mans Series and the European Le Mans Series. He also works closely with United Autosports through his AERO Sustainable Paint Technology business, appointing United Autosports as UK agents for the company in 2017.

Boyd also joined the team in 2016 when it made its LMP3 debut in the ELMS, and is the reigning ELMS LMP3 champion, having won three out of five races during the 2020 season and scoring four poles for the team. He raced in LMP2 team in 2018 before entering the 2018/2019 Asian Le Mans Series, where he finished second in the LMP3 championship.

Smith has a huge racing pedigree and most notably won the 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours for Team Bentley as a Bentley factory driver in the iconic Bentley Speed 8. He was also crowned IMSA LMP1 champion in 2011. Although Guy will be making his United Autosports debut, he has raced at Sebring 13 times before.

“It’s really great to be joining Jim and Wayne at United Autosports for the Sebring 12 Hours,” Smith said. “To join up with the reigning ELMS, WEC and Le Mans LMP2 champions, who are only based a stone’s throw away from my home in the UK, doesn’t get any better, and I’m excited by the challenge ahead and can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to racing in the U.S. again, having won the American Le Mans Series title back in 2011 for Mazda. And having raced there for over eight years, it feels like coming home in a way.”

While the team is currently only committed to the Sebring 12 Hours, there is the possibility that further IMSA races, including Watkins Glen and Petit Le Mans could be added to the calendar for 2021. United Autosports is aiming to create a North American base by running the IMSA Oreca 07 LMP2 from a new facility based in Palm Beach, Florida, which will also house its equipment and U.S. race transporter.

The last time United Autosports raced at Sebring was in 2018 with Phil Hanson, Paul Di Resta and Alex Brundle. The trio finished fifth in the LMP2 class after 12 hours of racing.